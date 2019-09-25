 

Man arrested in Yellowstone accused of threat to shoot 20

 
By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press
 
 
CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Investigators say a North Dakota man arrested in Yellowstone National Park threatened to shoot as many as 20 people in an Idaho office if his wife didn't identify a man he suspected of having "emotional affair" with her.

Park rangers arrested 44-year-old Joshua James Mjoness, of Christine, North Dakota, on Sept. 18.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Court records say he had a 9 mm handgun and 50 rounds of ammunition.

National Park Service Special Agent Jacob Olson says in a sworn statement that Mjoness threatened to kill the "entire office" in Boise if his wife didn't identify the worker.

Olson says Mjoness sent her a picture of the pistol with the message, "Up to you."

Mjoness is jailed on charges of illegal gun possession and making threats.

Public defenders representing Mjoness declined comment Wednesday.

