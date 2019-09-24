 

EPA targets California over poor air quality

 
By MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/24/2019 12:00 PM

The Trump administration is taking aim at poor air quality in California, telling the state it risks losing federal highway funds unless it addresses the problem.

In a letter Tuesday to the California Air Resources Board, the Environmental Protection Agency describes the state's air quality as the worst in the country, with 34 million people living in areas that do not meet National Ambient Air Quality Standards. That is twice the number of people as in any other state.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

It calls on the state to address what the agency said was a backlog in plans aimed at reducing poor air quality.

The move is the latest battle the Trump administration has picked with California over its environmental policies.Â Â

Last week, the Trump administration revoked California's authority to set its own emission standards.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 