Harry and Meghan start 1st official tour as family in Africa

Associated Press
Posted9/23/2019 7:00 AM

CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are starting their first official tour as a family with their infant son, Archie, in South Africa.

On Monday they are spending the first day of their 10-day, multi-country tour in Cape Town, visiting girls' empowerment projects and former residents of the District Six community. The vibrant mixed-race community was relocated from the inner city during South Africa's harsh period of apartheid, or white minority rule.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The royal couple's visit also will focus on wildlife protection, entrepreneurship, mental health and mine clearance - a topic given global attention by Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, when she walked through an active mine field during an Africa visit years ago.

Harry later will break away for visits to Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

