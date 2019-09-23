At least 7 killed as school collapses in Kenya's capital
Posted9/23/2019 7:00 AM
NAIROBI, Kenya -- A school has collapsed in Kenya's capital, and officials say at least seven children have been killed with more than 10 others trapped.
Parents are wailing at the scene of The Precious Talent Top School in Nairobi. Hundreds of people have gathered as emergency workers pick through debris.
Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna says 57 students have been taken to hospital.
It is not clear why the building of corrugated metal and wood collapsed around 7:30 a.m.
