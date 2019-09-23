Judges may not be buying that 'Stairway' needs new trial

FILE - This Oct. 9, 2012 file photo shows, from left, Jason Bonham, son of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham; singer Robert Plant; bassist John Paul Jones; and guitarist Jimmy Page at the "Led Zeppelin: Celebration Day" premiere in New York. Members of an 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals harshly challenged plaintiffs who argued that a new trial in the copyright fight over Led Zeppelinâs âStairway to Heaven is justified. The lawsuit that alleges 1971âs âStairwayâ was stolen from 1968âs âTaurus,â by Spirit. (Photo by Dario Cantatore/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

A group of US judges don't seem inclined to order a new trial in a copyright fight over the Led Zeppelin song, "Stairway to Heaven."

Members of an 11-judge panel at a Monday hearing before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco harshly challenged plaintiffs who argued that a new trial is justified in the lawsuit that alleged 1971's megahit "Stairway" was stolen from 1968's "Taurus," by Spirit.

The estate of the late Randy Wolfe of Spirit lost at a 2016 trial. A judge ordered a new trial, but a three-judge 9th Circuit panel threw out that order.

Plaintiffs' attorney Francis Malofiy (MAL'-uh-fee) argued the copyrighted composition of "Taurus" should include the song as performed, not merely as written on paper. Judges were skeptical.