Grains, livestock mixed
Updated 9/23/2019 10:02 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was off 2.6 cents at $4.854 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .8 cent at $3.7320 a bushel; Dec. oats was unchanged at $2.7620 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 9.4 cents at 8.9660 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was up .92 cent at $1.0077 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle gained .85 cent at $1.4115 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.15 cents at .6125 a pound.
