Racist chants prompt brief suspension of Serie A soccer game

Updated 9/22/2019 12:01 PM

PARMA, Italy -- Racist chants have prompted a brief suspension during an Italian league soccer match between Atalanta and Fiorentina.

The referee ordered a warning to be read over the stadium's loudspeaker after the chants were apparently made by Atalanta fans toward Fiorentina fullback Dalbert Henrique, a Brazilian player who is black.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Toward the half-hour mark, Dalbert stopped and glared at the direction where the chants appeared to come from, and he then spoke to the referee.

The match resumed after a break of several minutes.

It's the latest incident in a spate of racism in Serie A.

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan's Franck Kessie have also been targeted this season but no club has been punished by the league judge.

