 

Southern Indiana airport gets $6M grant for runway extension

 
Associated Press
Updated 9/21/2019 8:59 AM

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. -- A southern Indiana airport has landed a $6 million federal grant for a runway extension that's been on planners' books for more than a decade.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's grant for the Dubois (doo-BOYS') County Airport Authority will get the project moving at Huntingburg Regional Airport. It will pay for a contractor's work to extend and widen the runaway, including building a tunnel for a county road near the end of the new runway.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Project engineer Curtis Brown tells The (Jasper) Herald that work will likely start in late October.

Officials say extending the runway will make the airport in the city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Evansville more attractive to air travelers, in part because a longer runway allows planes to carry more weight.

