 

Illinois Rail Safety Week to be observed Sept. 22-28

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/21/2019 9:02 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Pedestrian and motorist safety around trains and railroad tracks will be the focus of Illinois Rail Safety Week next week.

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police announced that the fifth statewide rail safety initiative will be Sunday through Sept. 28 after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a proclamation.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In 2018, there were 86 rail-crossing collisions involving motor vehicles. They resulted in 26 injuries and 15 deaths. There were 40 incidents that resulted in 18 injuries and 22 fatalities after victims trespassed on railroad property.

The chiefs of police and its partners Metra railroad, CN Railroad and Illinois Operation Lifesaver , along with numerous supporting agencies, first responders and railroad companies, will provide educational as well as enforcement activities during the week.

___

Online:

Illinois Rail Safety Week: http://illinoisrailsafetyweek.org/

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 