 

US military to present several options to Trump on Iran

  • U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP) Associated Press

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
 
 
Posted9/20/2019 7:00 AM

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon will present a broad range of military options to President Donald Trump on Friday as he considers how to respond to what administration officials say was an unprecedented Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry.

In a White House meeting, the president will be presented with a list of potential airstrike targets inside Iran, among other possible responses, and he also likely will be warned that military action against the Islamic Republic could escalate into war.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The national security meeting will likely be the first opportunity for a decision on how the U.S. should respond to the attack. Any decision may depend on what kind of evidence the U.S. and Saudi investigators are able to provide proving that the cruise missile and drone strike was launched by Iran.

