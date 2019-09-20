 

Girlfriend of Kansas man who wounded 2 lawmen charged

 
Associated Press
 
 
LYONS, Kan. -- Authorities have arrested the girlfriend of a man who wounded two Kansas law enforcements officers, killed his father and then killed himself this spring.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that 27-year-old Erin Baker, of Ellinwood, was arrested Wednesday on charges of interference with law enforcement, aggravated child endangerment and obstruction.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The KBI says she put her 7-year-old in danger by continuing a relationship with David Madden, who's a suspect in the 2015 disappearance of a former girlfriend, despite knowing he was a convicted felon who possessed a firearm.

The KBI says the child was present in April when Madden wounded a Rice County undersheriff. Baker previously told KWCH-TV that she and her son got away after dropping Madden off at his father's home, where the other shootings happened.

