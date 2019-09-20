Families struggle to meet Kashmiris lodged in Indian jail

A Kashmiri family awaits their turn to meet a relative in Agra Central Jail in Agra, India, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Families from the Himalayan region of Kashmir have traveled nearly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) in sweltering heat to meet relatives being held in an Indian jail in the city of Agra. At least 4,000 people, mostly young men, have been arrested in Indian-held Kashmir since the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a security clampdown and scrapped the regionâs semi-autonomy on Aug. 5, according to police officials and records reviewed by AP. Associated Press

A Kashmiri man holds on to iron grills of a window as he awaits his turn to meet his son at Agra Central Jail in Agra, India, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Families from the Himalayan region of Kashmir have traveled nearly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) in sweltering heat to meet relatives being held in an Indian jail in the city of Agra. At least 4,000 people, mostly young men, have been arrested in Indian-held Kashmir since the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a security clampdown and scrapped the regionâs semi-autonomy on Aug. 5, according to police officials and records reviewed by AP. Associated Press

A Kashmiri man comforts his wife inside the waiting room of Agra Central Jail as they wait for their turn to meet their son in Agra, India, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Families from the Himalayan region of Kashmir have traveled nearly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) in sweltering heat to meet relatives being held in an Indian jail in the city of Agra. At least 4,000 people, mostly young men, have been arrested in Indian-held Kashmir since the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a security clampdown and scrapped the regionâs semi-autonomy on Aug. 5, according to police officials and records reviewed by AP. Associated Press

Mohammad Ashraf Malik, a Kashmiri man whose son is lodged in Agra Central Jail, speaks with the Associated Press outside the jail, in Agra, India, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. His son, Aasif Ashraf, is still recovering from three bullet wounds in his abdomen which he received during protests in March, Malik said. Arrested months before the day that Kashmirâs semi-autonomy was withdrawn, Aasif was moved to the jail in Agra after being rearrested by police in August. âPolice arrested him from his hospital bed in Srinagar when he was being treated. They arrested and rearrested him so many times and then finally jailed him here,â Mohammad said. âWhich country in the world jails an injured person who is recovering from bullet wounds?â Associated Press

Mohammad Ashraf Malik, a Kashmiri man whose son is lodged in Agra Central Jail, shows a permission letter to meet his son as he speaks with the Associated Press outside the jail, in Agra, India, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. His son, Aasif Ashraf, is still recovering from three bullet wounds in his abdomen which he received during protests in March, Malik said. Arrested months before the day that Kashmirâs semi-autonomy was withdrawn, Aasif was moved to the jail in Agra after being rearrested by police in August. âPolice arrested him from his hospital bed in Srinagar when he was being treated. They arrested and rearrested him so many times and then finally jailed him here,â Mohammad said. âWhich country in the world jails an injured person who is recovering from bullet wounds?â Associated Press

Maryam Rasool, wife of a Kashmiri prisoner Aamir Parviaz Rather who is lodged in Agra Central Jail, speaks with the Associated Press after meeting her husband, as her mother-in-law cries in Agra, India, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Rather was picked up by the armed forces on the morning of Aug. 6 and held in various jails in Kashmir before being moved to Agra. The family was seeing him for the first time in 48 days. âWe hugged each other and cried. His face was swollen because of the heat. If they keep him for long, he wonât survive,â Maryam said, tugging her 5-year-old son closely to her. Associated Press

Maryam Rasool, wife of a Kashmiri prisoner Aamir Parviaz Rather who is lodged in Agra central jail, walks with her mother-in-law and son after meeting her husband in Agra, India, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Rather was picked up by the armed forces on the morning of Aug. 6 and held in various jails in Kashmir before being moved to Agra. The family was seeing him for the first time in 48 days. âWe hugged each other and cried. His face was swollen because of the heat. If they keep him for long, he wonât survive,â Maryam said, tugging her 5-year-old son closely to her. Associated Press

Kashmiris leave the Agra Central Jail premise after meeting a relative lodged in the jail, in Agra, India, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Families from the Himalayan region of Kashmir have traveled nearly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) in sweltering heat to meet relatives being held in an Indian jail in the city of Agra. At least 4,000 people, mostly young men, have been arrested in Indian-held Kashmir since the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a security clampdown and scrapped the regionâs semi-autonomy on Aug. 5, according to police officials and records reviewed by AP. Associated Press