Broncos-Packers Preview Capsule

DENVER (0-2) at GREEN BAY (2-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Packers by 6 Â½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Broncos 1-1; Packers 2-0

SERIES RECORD - Broncos lead 7-6-1

LAST MEETING - Broncos beat Packers 29-10, Nov. 1, 2015

LAST WEEK - Broncos lost to Bears 16-14; Packers beat Vikings 21-16

AP PRO32 RANKING - Broncos No. 25, Packers No. 7

BRONCOS OFFENSE - OVERALL (16), RUSH (20), PASS (15).

BRONCOS DEFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (23), PASS (4).

PACKERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (19), PASS (26).

PACKERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (13), RUSH (19), PASS (11).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Green Bay is 5-0-1 all-time against Broncos at home. ... Green Bay has scored 30-plus points in all five home wins against Denver. ... Packers has won three of last four regular season games against Broncos. ... Denver beat Green Bay in 1998 Super Bowl for first NFL championship after four defeats. ... Denver is 0-2 for first time since 1999. Broncos would become 14th team to reach 500 overall wins with victory. ... CB Chris Harris Jr. needs one interception to become 12th Bronco to intercept 20 passes for franchise. ... OLB Von Miller needs two sacks to become 34th NFL player to reach 100. ... WR Emmanuel Sanders needs one 100-yard receiving game to pass TE Shannon Sharpe and WR Ed McCaffrey for fourth place in franchise history with 19 100-yard receiving games. ... Packers look to win first two home games of season for sixth time in last seven years. ... Green Bay has finished with at least .500 record against AFC each regular season since 2009. Packers went 3-1 last year against AFC. ... QB Aaron Rodgers had 77 yards passing in last matchup against Denver in 2015, lowest in game in which he wasn't knocked out by injury. ... Fantasy tip: Aaron Jones had career-high 23 carries last week and figures to be large part of Green Bay offense going forward.

