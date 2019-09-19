 

Walgreens, Google affiliate to test drone deliveries

 
By Associated Press
Updated 9/19/2019 12:05 PM

Walgreens and a Google affiliate are testing drone deliveries that can put drugstore products on customer doorsteps minutes after being ordered.

Snacks like Goldfish Crackers or gummi bears as well as aspirin for sick kids will be delivered starting next month in Christiansburg, Virginia, by a 10-pound drone flying as fast as 70 miles per hour, the companies said Thursday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Customers will be able to order from a list of more than 100 items that includes consumer goods and cough and cold remedies but not prescriptions.

The drone will be run by Wing Aviation LLC, a subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet Inc.

Google announced in April that Wing received federal approval to make commercial drone deliveries. It marked the first time a company has gotten a federal drone delivery certification.

