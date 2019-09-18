Seton Hall hires Ka-Deidre Simmons assistant hoops coach
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. -- Former Seton Hall standout Ka-Deidre Simmons has been hired as an assistant women's basketball coach.
Coach Anthony Bozzella announced the hiring on Wednesday, noting Simmons will serve as a coordinator of basketball operations.
A native of Newark, Simmons helped the Pirates to a national ranking and the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance in 20 years in 2015. She is the school's all-time leader in assists (562) and free-throws made (502), third in points (1,717) and second in steals (257).
Simmons replaces Christian Pierre-Louis on the staff.
