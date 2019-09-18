Orsic hat trick helps Dinamo Zagreb end 11-match losing run

Atalanta's goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini reacts after Dinamo Zagreb score a goal during the group C Champions League soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Associated Press

Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic, left, and Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti fights for the ball during the group C Champions League soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Associated Press

Dinamo Zagreb players celebrated a goal against Atalanta during the group C Champions League soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Associated Press

Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic, right, scores a goal against Atalanta during the group C Champions League soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Associated Press

ZAGREB, Croatia -- Mislav Orsic scored a hat trick Wednesday as Dinamo Zagreb ended an 11-match losing streak in the Champions League group stage with a 4-0 win over Atalanta, which was making its competition debut.

Orsic's first was a low shot from the edge of the area after the half-hour mark. Eleven minutes later, he had an uncontested header. Then he completed the hat trick midway through the second half by beating the offside trap and using one touch before striking into the far corner.

The 26-year-old Orsic, who also scored three goals in Champions League qualifying, recently made his international debut with Croatia.

Marin Leovac opened the scoring by redirecting in a cross from close range.

Manchester City won 3-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk in the other Group C opener.

Croatian champion Dinamo was in danger of matching Anderlecht's record of 12 straight losses in the competition between 2003 and 2005.

Atalanta qualified by finishing a club-record third in Serie A.

