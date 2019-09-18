 

Ex-official pleads guilty in convention center embezzlement

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/18/2019 11:16 AM

HAMMOND, Ind. -- A former official has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $12,000 from the financially troubled Genesis Convention Center in northwestern Indiana.


The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 52-year-old Victoria Wilson of Portage admitted the theft Tuesday in U.S. District Court. Wilson had signed a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, who are expected to recommend she be sentenced to probation in exchange for her cooperation.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Prosecutors say Wilson pocketed federal grant money intended to help operate the convention center in downtown Gary.

The Genesis Center's board hired Wilson in February 2017 to be its bookkeeper. She was promoted to the center's interim executive director in August 2017.

The 38-year-old Genesis Convention Center has struggled to attract business in recent years. It provides rental space, catering services for conferences, weddings and other events.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 