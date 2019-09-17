Vinatieri insists retirement never was contemplated

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) stands on the sideline with holder Rigoberto Sanchez (8) after Vinatieri missed his second extra point of the game against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri arrives for a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Adam Vinatieri says he just needed extra time to clear his mind Sunday night after missing two more extra points in the Indianapolis Colts' victory at Tennessee but he never contemplated retirement.

Speculation began swirling around the NFL's career scoring leader following an unusual postgame situation.

After leaving the locker room before taking questions, Vinatieri told a couple of reporters on his way to the team bus he would talk Monday. When reminded Colts players do not typically meet with reporters on Mondays, Vinatieri reiterated he would speak Monday.

Some thought that meant the 46-year-old Vinatieri might be ready to leave the game after 24 seasons.

But Vinatieri says he simply needed time to calm down after a second straight rough game.

