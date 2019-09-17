Steelers begins post-Ben life by trading for DB Fitzpatrick

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph meets with reporters after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stands on the sideline as the team plays against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger's season is over. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will undergo surgery on his right elbow and be placed on injured reserve, ending the 37-year-old's 16th season just two weeks in. Roethlisberger injured the arm late in the second quarter of Sunday's 28-26 loss to Seattle. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Miami Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati. A person familiar with the negotiations says Fitzpatrick has been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round draft pick in 2020. The person confirmed the trade to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, night because the teams had not confirmed it. Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have no plans to punt on the season after losing star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to an elbow injury.

The team acquired defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick from Miami on Tuesday and plan to start him on Sunday when the Steelers play in San Francisco. Pittsburgh made the move after starting safety Sean Davis suffered a shoulder injury against Seattle last weekend that sent Davis to injured reserve, though there's a chance Davis could return later this season.

The Steelers also received a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft in the deal that brought in Fitzpatrick, the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft who'd grown frustrated on his role with the rebuilding Dolphins. Pittsburgh sent a first-round and fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft to Miami.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said the team's expectations haven't changed with Roethlisberger done for the season with an unspecified elbow injury. Mason Rudolph will take over for Roethlisberger, who is expected to have surgery later this week. There is no immediate timetable for Roethlisberger's return, though Roethlisberger said he plans to return in 2020.

Pittsburgh added depth behind Rudolph by signing former Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch to the practice squad.

