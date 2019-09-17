Packers pick up CB Tremon Smith off waivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers claimed cornerback Tremon Smith off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.
The second-year player out of Central Arkansas was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs last year. He appeared in 14 games with one start during the regular season and played in both postseason games for the Chiefs. He also returned 33 kicks for 886 yards (26.8 average), including a career-long 97-yard return at New England in Week 6.
Smith appeared in one game for the Chiefs this season.
Green Bay, which has the NFL's No. 2 scoring defense, place safety Raven Greene (ankle) on injured reserve Monday.
