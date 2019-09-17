Police: Maintenance manager saved lives before explosion

A man works at the scene of a deadly propane explosion, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, which leveled new construction in Farmington, Maine. (Jacob Gage via AP) Associated Press

An aerial view of the devastation after an explosion at the Life Enrichment Advancing People (LEAP) building, in Farmington, Maine killed one firefighter and injured multiple other people, on Monday morning September 16, 2019. (Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal via AP) Associated Press

A firefighter walks through the scene of an explosion Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Farmington, Maine. Officials say a town's fire chief is among the injured in a propane explosion that killed a firefighter. State public safety spokesman Steve McCausland said after Monday morning's explosion at a nonprofit center in Farmington that multiple people remain hospitalized. Associated Press

Firefighters looks through debris at the scene of an explosion Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Farmington, Maine. Officials say a town's fire chief is among the injured in a propane explosion that killed a firefighter. State public safety spokesman Steve McCausland said after Monday morning's explosion at a nonprofit center in Farmington that multiple people remain hospitalized. Associated Press

A Farmington fire truck leads the leads a procession honoring Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell as it arrives in Farmington, Maine, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Bell was killed in an explosion the day before that also injured six other firefighters and a maintenance worker at the LEAP building, a nonprofit that serves people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities in Farmington. (Rich Abrahamson/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

University of Maine student react as the procession honoring Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell passes through campus in Farmington, Maine, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Bell was killed in an explosion the day before that also injured six other firefighters and a maintenance worker at the LEAP building, a nonprofit that serves people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities in Farmington. (Rich Abrahamson/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Maine State Police lead a procession honoring Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell as it arrives in Farmington, Maine, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Bell was killed in an explosion the day before that also injured six other firefighters and a maintenance worker at the LEAP building, a nonprofit that serves people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities in Farmington. (Rich Abrahamson/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

A police officer salutes as the procession honoring Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell as it arrives in Farmington, Maine, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Bell was killed in an explosion the day before that also injured six other firefighters and a maintenance worker at the LEAP building, a nonprofit that serves people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities in Farmington. (Rich Abrahamson/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

FARMINGTON, Maine -- A police chief says a fast-thinking maintenance manager saved lives by evacuating employees before a building was leveled by a propane explosion that left him gravely injured.

Farmington, Maine, Police Chief Jack Peck says the disaster could have been a "more horrific tragedy" if Larry Lord hadn't emptied the building of a dozen or so workers when gas was detected.

The explosion Monday leveled the two-story building that housed a nonprofit that serves people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities.

One firefighter was killed. The fire chief, five other firefighters, an ambulance worker and Lord were all injured.

Lord and three firefighters remain in critical condition at hospitals in Boston and Portland.

Investigators are working to pinpoint the cause. The blast also destroyed some nearby mobile homes and displaced about 10 people.