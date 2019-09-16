 

AP source: Saints' Brees has torn ligament in thumb

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees watches from the sidelines after getting hurt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles.

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees watches from the sidelines after getting hurt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees leaves the field after their loss against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. Brees left the game after being hurt in the first half.

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees leaves the field after their loss against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. Brees left the game after being hurt in the first half. Associated Press

 
By BRETT MARTEL
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/16/2019 10:02 AM

NEW ORLEANS -- A person familiar with the situation says Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been diagnosed with a torn ligament near the thumb of his throwing hand that is expected to sideline him at least six weeks.

The person says Brees has elected to have surgery, but it is not yet clear when the operation will take place or who will perform it. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the diagnoses has not been announced.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Brees left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter after the thumb on his right hand hit the hand of on-rushing Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald on the follow trough of a throw.

The Saints lost the game 29-7.

Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in completions and yards passing.

He has missed only one full game because of an injury in his previous 13 seasons with New Orleans.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 