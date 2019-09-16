Iowa says marching band subjected to 'inappropriate' actions

Iowa players walk off the field during a lightning delay in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Associated Press

A student slides down a hill in Jack Trice Stadium during a lightning delay in the first half of an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Associated Press

Students huddle under blankets during a lightning delay in the first half of an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Associated Press

Storm clouds roll in over Jack Trice Stadium during a lightning delay in the first half of an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Associated Press

Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) celebrates after an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 18-17. Associated Press

Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger celebrates at the end of the team's NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 18-17. Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa says it has contacted Iowa State after the Hawkeye Marching Band was subjected to "inappropriate actions" during Saturday's football game between the two rivals.

The statement from Iowa athletic director Gary Barta on Monday did not include details and said only that "we have contacted Iowa State athletics administration and are working to gather additional information."

No. 18 Iowa rallied to beat Iowa State 18-17 on the road. The game at Jack Trice Stadium lasted nearly 6 Â½ hours after a pair of weather delays, and some fans from Iowa State's student section ran onto the field during the second interruption before being sent back by security.

Iowa's band, like the team itself, was booed heavily by the Iowa State student section when it entered the stadium before kickoff.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25