 

AP source: Miami's Minkah Fitzpatrick traded to Steelers

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By STEVEN WINE
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/16/2019 10:08 PM

DAVIE, Fla. -- A person familiar with the negotiations says Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick has been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round draft pick in 2020.

The person confirmed the trade to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because the teams hadn't confirmed it.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Fitzpatrick was unhappy about his role with the Dolphins, and he requested and received permission to seek a trade. He played free safety for Miami in Sunday's 43-0 loss to New England and had six tackles and a fumble recovery.

Fitzpatrick was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, but quickly became unhappy after Brian Flores took over as Miami's coach this year.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 