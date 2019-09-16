 

Johnson, Juncker meet in search of a Brexit deal

 
Associated Press
 
 
Posted9/16/2019 7:00 AM

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding his first meeting with European Union chief Jean-Claude Juncker in search of a longshot Brexit deal.

European Commission President Juncker and Johnson are holding talks Monday over a lunch of snails and salmon in Luxembourg.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Johnson says the U.K. will leave the EU on the scheduled Oct. 31 date, with or without a withdrawal agreement. But he insists he can strike a revised divorce deal with the bloc in time for an orderly departure. The agreement made by his predecessor, Theresa May, was rejected three times by Britain's Parliament.

Johnson said in a newspaper column Monday that he believes "passionately" that a deal can be achieved. But the EU says it is still waiting for firm proposals from the U.K.

