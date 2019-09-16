BC-US-SCI--What Can Be Saved, ADVISORY, US

Intense efforts to save or revive ecosystems are being waged around the world, reversing some of humankindâs most destructive past actions and preserving vital natural habitats on Earth.



âWhat Can Be Saved?â is an in-depth, visually-led series reported from across the globe about the ordinary people and scientists who against enormous odds are restoring landscapes and species in a damaged world.

View the series trailer here .

Coverage kicks off a week before the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York and lasts through the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Santiago, Chile.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 17, the AP will release a weekly multimedia package. The stories will be told via photos, videos, text, animations and graphics. Mini documentaries will also be available for the first seven stories in the series. Stories and abridged versions where available will move on the wire in advance of the publication date.

Hereâs a look at the APâs tentative lineup:

SEPTEMBER 17



WHAT CAN BE SAVED-CORAL : Coral reefs are under stress all over the world, but care and dedication in Jamaica brought them back from the brink. One method: Growing tiny pieces of coral by hanging them on undersea clotheslines and then tying them to rocks. UPCOMING: 2,200 words, 900-word abridged version, photos, video for release at 12:01 a.m. Eastern. With WHAT CAN BE SAVED-UNDERWATER PHOTO GALLERY (moving Tuesday) and WHAT CAN BE SAVED-NIGHT FISHING PHOTO GALLERY (moving Wednesday).

SEPTEMBER 24

WHAT CAN BE SAVED-GLACIER: Scientists in Venezuela persevere in their quest to study fragile alpine ecosystems as the country's only glacier quickly disappears and their country is in chaos. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos, video.

OCTOBER 1

WHAT CAN BE SAVED-TREES: Researchers work to restore forests damaged by mining in the Amazon and Appalachia, recognizing that the simple act of planting a tree really does make a difference in the fight against climate change. UPCOMING: 1,800 words, 900-word abridged version, photos, video.

OCTOBER 8

WHAT CAN BE SAVED-LIONS: In Tanzania, lion survival hangs on whether people can live with the king of beasts on the plains where the earliest humans walked upright through tall grass. The continued existence of lions and other threatened species like cheetahs, giraffes and elephants likely lies in finding a way for people, livestock and wild beasts to share ever-crowded land. UPCOMING: 1,800 words, 900-word abridged version, photos, video.

OCTOBER 15

WHAT CAN BE SAVED-OWLS: Kill an owl to save another owl? Sometimes uncomfortable choices are made to save a species from extinction, with the ethical issues involved hotly debated _ and litigated. UPCOMING: 1,700 words, 900-word abridged version, photos, video.

OCTOBER 22

WHAT CAN BE SAVED-RIVERS: One of Europe's last untamed rivers that courses from Greece to Albania runs free, but for how long? The wild Vjosa is under threat from proposed dam construction along the main river and its tributaries. UPCOMING: 1,800 words, 900-word abridged version, photos, video.

OCTOBER 29

WHAT CAN BE SAVED-GORILLAS: Once on the edge of extinction, mountain gorillas in Rwanda are rebounding thanks to extraordinary effort, sacrifice and money. Is this what it takes? UPCOMING: 1,800 words, 900-word abridged version, photos, video.

NOVEMBER 5

WHAT CAN BE SAVED-CHINA PARKS: China wages an enormously ambitious plan to protect and restore natural habitats in one of the most densely populated places on Earth, building on the example of pioneers of the U.S. national parks system. UPCOMING: 1,800 words, 900-word abridged version, photos, video.

NOVEMBER 12

WHAT CAN BE SAVED-GHOST PONDS: Decades of agriculture and development in the U.S. and U.K. have filled in hundreds of ponds, leaving them as barely visible depressions in the landscape. What does restoring them do? It brings back multitudes of birds and other wildlife. UPCOMING: 1,500 words, 900-word abridged version, photos, video.

NOVEMBER 19

WHAT CAN BE SAVED-ENDANGERED SPECIES: Nearly 1,500 species have been protected by the U.S. Endangered Species Act, with only 11 going extinct. When government acts and laws are enforced, the decades have shown us, species can be saved. UPCOMING: 1,500 words, 900-word abridged version, photos, video.

NOVEMBER 26

WHAT CAN BE SAVED-OCEANS: By 2020, the world is supposed to earmark 10 percent of its oceans for protection. We visit one of the first protected areas, a 22-square-mile patch of reef off the Georgia coast set aside in 1981, to show what can be accomplished in the efforts to preserve the Big Blue. UPCOMING: 1,500 words, 900-word abridged version, photos, video.

DECEMBER 3

WHAT CAN BE SAVED-EVERGLADES: The Florida Everglades have been under assault for generations, starved of fresh water, polluted by agricultural runoff, and teeming with invasive species. What if the billions spent every year to reverse the damage canât ultimately restore them? UPCOMING: 1,500 words, 900-word abridged version, photos, video.

