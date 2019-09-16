 

After bankruptcy filing, Purdue Pharma may not be off hook

  • FILE - In this April 2, 2018, file photo, a pharmacist in San Francisco poses for photos holding a bottle of OxyContin. In court papers filed in New York on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, Purdue Pharma, the drug's manufacturer, flied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

    FILE - In this April 2, 2018, file photo, a pharmacist in San Francisco poses for photos holding a bottle of OxyContin. In court papers filed in New York on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, Purdue Pharma, the drug's manufacturer, flied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, cars pass Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn. The company, which makes OxyContin and other drugs, filed court papers in New York on Sunday, Sept. 15 seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

    FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, cars pass Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn. The company, which makes OxyContin and other drugs, filed court papers in New York on Sunday, Sept. 15 seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Associated Press

  • FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Purdue Pharma, the company which makes OxyContin and other drugs, filed court papers in New York on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

    FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Purdue Pharma, the company which makes OxyContin and other drugs, filed court papers in New York on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, cars pass Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn. The company, which makes OxyContin and other drugs, filed court papers in New York on Sunday, Sept. 15 seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

    FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, cars pass Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn. The company, which makes OxyContin and other drugs, filed court papers in New York on Sunday, Sept. 15 seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Associated Press

 
By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
 
 
Posted9/16/2019 7:00 AM

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has filed for bankruptcy protection.

But that doesn't mean the company or the family that owns it is off the legal hook.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

States are divided on whether to accept a tentative settlement with the company as part of the bankruptcy.

Several of those who have declined it have made it clear that they plan to object to the bankruptcy and push forward with their claims against members of the Sackler family in state court.

It will be up to a bankruptcy judge to decide if those suits can move ahead. And even if he stops them, he could consider their claims in his court.

The bankruptcy filing Sunday will likely get Purdue out of a trial over the toll of opioids scheduled for October in Cleveland.

___

Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

___

Follow Geoff Mulvihill at http://www.twitter.com/geoffmulvihill

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 