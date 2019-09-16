After bankruptcy filing, Purdue Pharma may not be off hook
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has filed for bankruptcy protection.
But that doesn't mean the company or the family that owns it is off the legal hook.
States are divided on whether to accept a tentative settlement with the company as part of the bankruptcy.
Several of those who have declined it have made it clear that they plan to object to the bankruptcy and push forward with their claims against members of the Sackler family in state court.
It will be up to a bankruptcy judge to decide if those suits can move ahead. And even if he stops them, he could consider their claims in his court.
The bankruptcy filing Sunday will likely get Purdue out of a trial over the toll of opioids scheduled for October in Cleveland.
___
___
