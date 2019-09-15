Police: Man died after fight with Evansville officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Authorities say a man has died after a "physical fight" with Evansville police officers.

Officers were called on a report of an intoxicated man at a restricted area of a car dealership Friday evening. Police say the man wasn't cooperating as they tried to take him into custody. He allegedly punched an officer before another used a stun gun.

Police say man was able to run away, but tripped and fell. He was eventually handcuffed.

Evansville police say the man was unresponsive after being turned on his side, but still breathing.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The officers involved will be placed on three-day administrative leave and an internal investigation will take place.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office is awaiting toxicology reports in its investigation.