ACC: Replay should've added 1 second to end of UNC-Wake game

By AARON BEARD
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/14/2019 12:01 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Atlantic Coast Conference says the replay official erred on the final play in Friday's North Carolina-Wake Forest game by failing to initiate a review that would have put 1 second back on the clock.

In a statement Saturday, league supervisor of football officials Dennis Hennigan says officials determined that UNC running back Michael Carter's forward progress had been stopped and time had elapsed. But he said a replay review would have resulted in the officials spotting the ball at the Wake Forest 43-yard line with a second left, then restarting the clock on their signal.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Hennigan says "all disciplinary measures" would be handled internally and the matter is closed.

The Demon Deacons held off the Tar Heels 24-18.

