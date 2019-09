Huntley, Moss Lead No. 11 Utah over Idaho State, 31-0

SALT LAKE CITY -- Tyler Huntley threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns and Zach Moss ran for 106 yards and another score in No. 11 Utah's 31-0 victory over Idaho State on Saturday.

In the first quarter, Moss passed Tony Lindsay for second place on Utah's career rushing yards list.

His 1-yard scoring plunge later in the quarter moved him into the No. 2 spot by himself in career rushing touchdowns at 27. On just 10 carries, Moss also recorded his 13th 100-yard rushing performance with 10:05 still left in the second quarter.

Huntley completed 15 of 19 passes before leaving in the third quarter as Utah moved to 3-0 for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Through the first two games, Utah didn't throw many long passes, but Huntley aired it out on his third pass - an 82-yard TD strike to Bryan Thompson that traveled 55 yards in the air.

On Utah's next possession, Huntley connected on a 60-yard pass to Brant Kuithe for another score.

The lone first-half highlight for the Bengals was stopping the Utes on fourth down at the 1 when Huntley mishandled the snap on a sneak attempt.

Utah was the only team in the FBS that had yet to commit a turnover or allow a sack this season until Britain Covey lost a fumble with 9:46 to play.

The Utes have won all eight games they've played against the Bengals and the closest game was 24-0 in 1944.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Utes scored on their first four possessions and drove to the 1-yard-line on their fifth drive while holding the Bengals to 57 yards in the first half while most starters were still in the game. Considering the FCS competition, the gaudy statistics and lopsided score may not be enough to move the Utes up or even hold steady.

THE TAKEAWAY

Idaho State: The Bengals looked overmatched from the start and didn't cross mid-field until the second half. Idaho State played both Matt Struck and Gunnar Amos but neither had much time to throw and often missed their targets.

Utah: The Ute offense showed a few new formations and plays and completed a few downfield passes to gain a comfortable lead that allowed them to sit Moss midway through the second quarter. Other than 11 penalties and a fourth-quarter lost fumble, the Utes achieved their goal of playing clean and getting a host of second- and third-team players some experience. The defense bolstered its suffocating reputation.

UP NEXT

Idaho visits Northern Iowa next Saturday.

The Utes open Pac-12 play at No. 24 Southern Cal on Friday.