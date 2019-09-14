Morehead State rallies to beat NAIA Kentucky Christian 73-34

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Mark Pappas threw for two touchdowns as Morehead State rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat Kentucky Christian of the NAIA 73-34 on Saturday.

Pappas had 252 yards passing. Jovan Smith ran for 106 yards and three scores, Issiah Aguero ran for 115 yards and a score and Landon Hurst had 92 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

Kentucky Christian stunned the Eagles (2-1) early when Dorian Isaak threw touchdown passes to cap the Knight's first two drives. Aaron Turk's 86-yard kickoff return for a score got Morehead State on the board, making it 14-7 with 9:58 left in the first quarter. The Knights fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Beau Griego recovered for the Eagles, setting the stage for a Pappas touchdown throw to Hurst to even it 14-14.

The teams traded touchdowns for the rest of the half until Andrew Foster's 42-yard field goal gave Morehead State a 31-28 edge at the break.

Smith ran for a score to open the second half and Pappas threw a 31-yard touchdown to Hurst to give the Eagles a 45-28 advantage with 7:09 left in the third. Smith ran 11 yards for his third score late in the quarter to stretch it to 52-28.

Isaak threw for 269 yards and four touchdowns for the Knights.