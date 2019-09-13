AP sources: Antonio Brown eligible to play for Patriots

In this March 8, 2013, photo provided by LSU Student Media, LSU senior Britney Taylor finishes her floor routine at a gymnastics event in Baton Rouge, La. New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of rape by a former trainer. Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in the Southern District of Florida. (Lauren Duhon/LSU Student Media via AP) Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (1) works out near wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, left, during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Brown practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, a day after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown pauses while working out during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Brown practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, a day after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. Associated Press

Two people with direct knowledge of the decision, say Antonio Brown will be eligible to play for the New England Patriots.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Friday because the decision has not been announced.

Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil case in Florida. He won't go on the commissioner's exempt list because no criminal charges have been filed. Brown has denied the allegations by his former trainer.

Players on the commissioner's exempt list can't play in games or practice with a team, but are still paid. The Patriots play at Miami on Sunday.

The wide receiver was acquired in a trade with Oakland this month after requesting and receiving his release from the Raiders.

___

