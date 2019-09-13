Shooting in Albuquerque kills 3, wounds 2
Posted9/13/2019 7:00 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Albuquerque police say a shooting in the city has left three people dead and two others wounded.
Police say the situation at 1028 Lura Place Southwest is still ongoing late Thursday. No further information was immediately available.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.