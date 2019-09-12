 

Buccaneers-Panthers game delayed by weather

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (33) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

  • Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/12/2019 7:54 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Buccaneers-Panthers game has been delayed by weather midway through the first quarter.

Thunderstorms moved into the area just before kickoff Thursday night after the temperature hovered in the mid-90s during the day. The game was scoreless when play was stopped.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Rain fell early in the game and players were asked to leave the field and fans told to take shelter with 8:31 left in the first quarter due to lightning in the area.

