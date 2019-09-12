AP-NORC poll: Trump gets some of his worst grades on climate

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in Indianapolis. An AP-NORC Center poll released on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, finds Americans are most unhappy with Trump on his handling of climate change. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- A new poll finds that President Donald Trump gets some of his worst marks from the American people when it comes to his handling of climate change.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows that majorities of Americans believe the planet is warming and support government actions that Trump has sometimes scoffed at, such as more subsidies for renewable energy.

The Trump administration has rolled back regulations to cut emissions of heat-trapping carbon dioxide from power and industrial plants and pushed for more coal use. The poll finds that wide shares of Americans say they want just the opposite.

Sixty-four percent of Americans disapprove of Trump's policies toward global warming, while only about half that many say they approve.

___

Riccardi reported from Denver.