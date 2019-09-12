 

Badgley Mischka evokes an island flair at NY Fashion Week

  • Fashion from the Badgley Mischka collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019.

    Fashion from the Badgley Mischka collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019. Associated Press

  • Fashion designers Mark Badgley, left, and James Mischka appear on the runway after showing their latest creations, during New York Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019.

    Fashion designers Mark Badgley, left, and James Mischka appear on the runway after showing their latest creations, during New York Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019. Associated Press

  • The latest fashion creation from Badgley Mischka is modeled during New York's Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019.

    The latest fashion creation from Badgley Mischka is modeled during New York's Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019. Associated Press

  • Catriona Gray attends the Badgley Mischka runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 at Spring Studios on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

    Catriona Gray attends the Badgley Mischka runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 at Spring Studios on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Associated Press

By BROOKE LEFFERTS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/12/2019 10:03 AM

NEW YORK -- All that was missing was the sand at the Badgley Mischka spring/summer show that featured floral prints, bathing suits and evening gowns with an island flair.

Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka often take inspiration from their travels and classic icons. This collection combines both.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The designers say they were inspired by actress Claudette Colbert who along with other ex-pats brought Hollywood glamour to Barbados and other islands in the 1940s and 50s.

The show opened Wednesday with a series of light green dresses and suits printed with oversized flowers in bright oranges, reds and pinks. Some included beading and sparkly belts that heightened the tropical look.

The company said it would donate 10% of all online sales Wednesday to the Red Cross to help those affected by the storm.

