 

'SNL' adds 3 to its cast, including an Asian American comic

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/12/2019 12:02 PM

LOS ANGELES -- "Saturday Night Live" is adding three new cast members for its upcoming 45th season, including the show's only Asian American performer.

NBC said Thursday that Bowen Yang, who joined NBC's "SNL" last season as a staff writer, will be a featured player.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Also joining the show as featured players are Chloe Fineman and Shane Gillis.

Fineman has been a regular performer with the Groundlings improv company. Both she and Gillis were "New Faces" at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal.

"Saturday Night Live" has taken heat over the years for a lack of diversity, with scant Asian representation among its cast members or hosts.

Former players Fred Armisen and Rob Schneider are both one-quarter Asian, but neither had been widely recognized for their Asian ancestry.

The show returns Sept. 28.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 