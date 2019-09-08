Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
Updated 9/8/2019 1:50 PM
PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott was involved in a fight with Eagles fans while tailgating outside the stadium after he wore a Redskins jersey and hat to the party.
Scott didn't appear to get injured in the video of the fight. He stuck around and took selfies, according to posts by other fans.
Scott has become a popular player in the city for responding to invitations on social media and showing up to hang out with fans. He dropped in at wedding reception earlier in the summer.
