 

Rep. Danny Davis announces re-election plans

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/8/2019 10:56 PM

CHICAGO -- Illinois Congressman Danny Davis has announced plans to seek another term in office in 2020.

WLS-TV reports the Democratic representative made the re-election announcement Sunday at his campaign office on Chicago's West Side. In his announcement, Davis said "there is hope for America and we run for the future."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The 78-year-old Davis has represented Illinois' 7th District since 1997. The district includes a mix of largely black Chicago neighborhoods and suburbs west of the city.

Davis is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and a vocal proponent for gun control measures, which took a personal turn in 2016 after his grandson was fatally shot.

Before Congress, Davis served as a Chicago city alderman and Cook County board member.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 