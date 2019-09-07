Sindelar's 5 passing TDs help Purdue top Vanderbilt

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Elijah Sindelar passed for 509 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another TD in Purdue's 42-24 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Purdue speedy sophomore Rondale Moore caught 13 passes for 220 yards, both career highs.

The Boilermakers scored quickly after taking the second-half kickoff to take a 21-10 edge. Jared Sparks hauled in a wide-open 50-yard TD pass from Sindelar as one Vanderbilt defender fell down on the coverage. It was junior Sparks' first TD and the longest catch of his career.

Sindelar's 20-yard TD pass to Brycen Hopkins, from Nashville, pushed the lead to 28-10. The play was set up after a 15-yard penalty for helmet targeting by Vanderbilt cornerback Randall Haynie, who was disqualified.

Vanderbilt closed the deficit to 28-16 on Riley Neal's 10-yard touchdown pass to Cam Johnson early in the fourth quarter.

Moore's 34-yard TD grab gave Purdue a 35-16 lead.

Vandy's final score came on Neal's 75-yard TD pass to Chris Pierce and a two-point conversion, closing the deficit to 35-24.

Neal set up Vanderbilt's opening score in the first quarter with a 49-yard pass to Karlija Lipscomb, putting the ball on the Purdue 4. Ke'Shawn Vaughn scored on a 1-yard TD.

Sindelar connected with Hopkins for a 12-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-all.

Sindelar's 2-yard TD pass to Payne Durham put Purdue ahead 14-7 with 4:56 left in the second quarter.

The Commodores closed the deficit to 14-10 with Ryley Guay's 48-yard field goal with 53 seconds left in the first half. Vanderbilt's drive was hurt by three penalties for 30 yards on the drive.

THE TAKEAWAY

Vanderbilt

Neal, a fifth-year graduate transfer from Ball State, threw for 378 yards for two touchdowns as the Commodores had an improved offensive effort from its opening 30-6 loss to Georgia

The Commodores hurt themselves with 13 penalties for 100 yards.

Purdue

After blowing a 17-point third quarter lead in a 34-31 loss at Nevada in the season opener, the Boilermakers were able to maintain a lead. Purdue committed one turnover compared to five in its opener. One concern is the Boilermakers managed just 31 yards on 18 carries. Purdue had just seven yards on nine carries until the final play of third quarter.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: The Commodores have a bye week before returning to play host to LSU on

Sept. 21.

Purdue: The Boilermakers play host to TCU on Saturday night.