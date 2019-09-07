 

Giffen's FG gives Lamar 23-20 OT win over Miss. Valley State

 
Associated Press
Updated 9/7/2019 10:37 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas -- Bailey Giffen booted a 44-yard field goal in overtime to give Lamar a 23-20 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday night.

It was Giffen's third field goal of the night as his earlier kicks of 22 and 39 yards kept the Cardinals in the game. Giffen tied the game 13-13 with his 39-yarder with 5:39 left in the fourth. Mississippi State quickly responded when Dejerric Bryant scored on a 22-yard run to cap a five-play, 75-yard drive with 3:18 remaining in the game to go up 20-13.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Jordan Hoy rallied his troops for a 14-play, 75-yard drive. He tied the game with a 2-yard plunge with 31 seconds remaining to send it into overtime.

The Delta Devils had a chance to tie or win the game after Giffen's kick but Andre Mulinax sacked Bryant for a 14-yard loss to Lamar's 40 on third down and Bryant's pass on fourth down fell incomplete.

Hoy threw for 233 yards and rushed for 68 more and two scores.

Lamar's win gave the Cardinals their first 2-0 start since the 1985 season when LU started the season 3-0.

