 

2 German climbers die hiking in Austrian Alps

 
BERLIN -- Austrian authorities say two German men have died in separate accidents while hiking in the Alps.

Austria's APA news agency reported Saturday a 60-year-old man died while hiking near Nassereith in western Austria after falling Friday as part of a three-man climbing team roped together.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The man was the lead climber and fell past the middle climber and ended up hanging upside down and suffering fatal injuries. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the specific cause of death.

About 40 kilometers (25 miles) to the south near St. Leonhard im Pitztal, a 50-year-old climber fell into a crevasse at high altitude on Friday and suffered serious injuries.

Rescue crews were able to get him to the University Hospital in Innsbruck for treatment but APA reported he died Saturday morning.

