 

Hundreds march against Bosnia's first LGBT pride parade

Updated 9/7/2019 11:39 AM

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Several hundred people have marched in Bosnia's capital to show disapproval of the Balkan country's first LGBT pride parade this weekend.

Participants in Saturday's protest said they wanted to promote what conservatives call "traditional family values."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A pride parade is scheduled on Sunday in Sarajevo, the only capital city in the Balkans that hasn't hosted one yet. Foreign officials in Bosnia have expressed support.

The marchers opposed to the LGBT rights event held banners and balloons, and their protest ended without requiring police attention.

But Bosnian police have called for reinforcements to protect the public at Sunday's parade. They are concerned Muslim and soccer hooligan groups with strong anti-gay views may try to disrupt the event.

Bosnia remains highly conservative and torn by ethnic divisions stemming from a 1992-95 war.

