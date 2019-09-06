Red-letter day: No. 25 Nebraska makes a return to Boulder

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass as South Alabama safety TrÃ© Young (5) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, trainers examine injured Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska has circled this week's game against Colorado on the schedule, and not just because the teams are former Big Eight/Big 12 rivals. The Cornhuskers are looking to avenge last year's loss, when they squandered a second-half lead and the Buffaloes injured Adrian Martinez. Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) walks off the field following a 35-21 win against against South Alabama in an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. The co-No. 25 Cornhuskers are revved up to play their old Big Eight/Big 12 rivals after a sluggish offensive performance against South Alabama. Martinez must be much better if Nebraska is going to win a road game for the first time under second-year coach Scott Frost. Associated Press

Colorado quarterback Steven Montez runs for a first down against Colorado State during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver. Associated Press

Colorado State wide receiver Dante Wright, left, pulls in a pass for a touchdown as Colorado safety Mikial Onu, front right, and cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. cover in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver. Associated Press

Colorado quarterback Steven Montez looks to pass the ball against Colorado State in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 52-31. Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. -- Fresh off a two-interception performance, Colorado safety Mikial Onu wandered into the training room over the weekend and expected nothing but a warm reception.

Instead, his Buffaloes teammates were seeing red over his shirt and hat that featured the color of scarlet. The graduate transfer didn't realize he broke a cardinal rule: No red allowed, whatsoever, during Nebraska week.

"Everyone's giving me these death stares," Onu said. "So all my red shirts and shorts and hats have been put away to storage until further notice."

The Buffaloes (1-0) certainly won't be rolling out the red carpet when they host No. 25 Nebraska (1-0) on Saturday. It's the first meeting between the former Big Seven/Eight/12 Conference adversaries in Boulder since 2009.

The Pac-12 Buffaloes and Big Ten Cornhuskers renewed their rivalry last season, with quarterback Steven Montez helping Colorado rally for a 33-28 win in Lincoln, Nebraska. A trace of bad blood still lingers from an incident in the fourth quarter, when Cornhuskers QB Adrian Martinez appeared to have his knee twisted in a tackle pile. It didn't sit well with the Cornhuskers at the time or with fans now on social media.

"It's all business," Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann said. "We are going down there to win a football game."

Colorado athletic director Rick George said this will be the highest-revenue game in Folsom Field history. He also urged courtesy toward the sea of Nebraska fans sure to show up.

"It's important that we all remember that this is just a football game," George said. "Yes, it is Nebraska, and we know that history and tradition, but it's important we have civility."

This is a hot ticket, too, with the secondary markets selling them for nearly $200.

"I know our fans travel well," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. "Anytime Nebraska plays Colorado, there's a little extra juice on both sides."

Things to know in a series where the Cornhuskers lead 49-19-2. The two schools will meet again on Sept. 9, 2023, in Boulder and Sept. 7, 2024, in Lincoln:

BIG TARGET

The Cornhuskers are fully aware how explosive Buffaloes receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. can be on the field. Shenault had 10 catches for 177 yards last season at Nebraska, including a 40-yard go-ahead TD with 1:06 remaining. He also scored on a 3-yard run.

"He's one of the better receivers I've coached against," Frost said. "We've got our hands full with him."

SCHOOL TIES

Nebraska senior defensive back Eric Lee Jr. attended Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. The Buffaloes also have several players from the suburban Denver school as well as some of Valor Christian's rivals.

"I know a couple of guys on their team from high school that I have played against," said Lee, who had two interceptions last week, including a 38-yard pick for a score in a 35-21 win over South Alabama. "Not really too close with them right now."

HIGHER ELEVATION

A number Frost might want to harp on: 23-10-4. That's Nebraska's record in Boulder. A number Frost might not want to dwell on: 5,360 feet. That's the approximate elevation at Folsom Field.

"Our kids are in good shape," Frost said. "We're not even going to really address it. We're going to go out and play."

GETTING OFFENSIVE

More than anything, Frost's focus is on getting his offense turned around. The team beat South Alabama last weekend with three of the scores coming through interception, punt and fumble returns.

"Offensively, (the South Alabama) game is either going to be a harbinger of things to come this season, or we are going to look back on it as the best thing that ever happened to us because it was a learning experience," Frost said.

GETTING DEFENSIVE

First year Buffaloes coach Mel Tucker's defense surrendered 505 total yards in a 52-31 win over Colorado State. Of course, that didn't sit well with the defensive-minded coach who arrived from the University of Georgia.

"If we're going to play great defense, we're going to have to play better," Tucker said. "We'll get those mistakes corrected."

___

AP Sports Writer Eric Olson contributed to this report from Lincoln, Nebraska.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25