The Latest: Kenyan leader mourns Mugabe as a freedom fighter

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec, 17, 2016 file photo, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe addresses people at an event before the closure of his party's 16th Annual Peoples Conference in Masvingo, south of the capital Harare. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his predecessor Mugabe, age 95, has died. Associated Press

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 10, 1976 file photo, leaders of the Black National Front Joshua Nkomo, left, and Robert Mugabe make a no progress statement after their informal meeting with British chairman Ivor Richard at the Palais of Nations, Geneva, Switzerland. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his predecessor Mugabe, age 95, has died. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe during a meeting with South African President Jacob Zuma at the Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria, South Africa. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his predecessor Robert Mugabe, age 95, has died. Associated Press

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 7, 2012 file photo Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe clenches his fists as he delivers his speech at his party's 13th annual conference, in Gweru about 250 Kilometres south west of the capital Harare. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his predecessor Mugabe, age 95, has died. Associated Press

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 18, 2012 file photo Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, lights a flame at celebrations to mark 32 years of independence of Zimbabwe, in Harare. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his predecessor Mugabe, age 95, has died. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sunday, July, 29, 2018, file photo, Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, left, and his wife Grace pose for a photo after a press conference at their residence in Harare. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his predecessor Robert Mugabe, age 95, has died. Associated Press

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 22, 2013 file photo Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, left, shakes hands with Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai after he signed the new constitution into law at State house in Harare. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his predecessor Robert Mugabe, age 95, has died. Associated Press

FILE -- In this Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe officiates at a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare, Zimbabwe. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his predecessor Robert Mugabe, age 95, has died. Associated Press

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 file photo Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe, center, arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare, Zimbabwe. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his predecessor Robert Mugabe, age 95, has died. Associated Press

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 18, 2008 file photo, Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses party supporters at a rally in Gweru, about 250 kms. (155 miles) south of Harare. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his predecessor Robert Mugabe, age 95, has died. Associated Press

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009, file photo Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe arrives for the burial of a prominent member of his party, Misheck Chando, in Harare. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his predecessor Robert Mugabe, age 95, has died. Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe -- The Latest on the death of former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

The president of Kenya is mourning the death of Zimbabwe's longtime leader Robert Mugabe and recalling him as an African freedom fighter.

Uhuru Kenyatta said that Kenyans will remember Mugabe as "a man of courage." Mugabe died in a hospital in Singapore on Friday at the age of 95.

Kenyatta described Mugabe in a statement as "an elder statesman, a freedom fighter and a Pan-Africanist who played a major role in shaping the interests of the African continent."

He said his thoughts and prayers went out to Mugabe's family, relatives and the people of Zimbabwe, "who, for many years, he served with commitment and dedication."

___

1:15 p.m.

Singapore's Foreign Ministry says it is working with the Embassy of Zimbabwe to fly the body of Robert Mugabe home to Zimbabwe for burial following the death of the former African leader.

Mugabe died at the age of 95 on Friday in the Gleneagles Hospital in the wealthy southeast Asian city-state of Singapore, where he had received treatment in recent years.

A spokesperson for Singapore's Foreign Ministry also expressed condolences on Mugabe's death.

___

12:30 p.m.

The former president of Congo, Joseph Kabila, has paid homage to Robert Mugabe, the longtime former leader of Zimbabwe who died on Friday.

Kabila said: "The entire continent has just lost one of the great panafricanists, the lineage of the heroes of the struggle for independence."

Congo and Zimbabwe once enjoyed very close ties, and Mugabe provided critical military support to the government of Kabila's father, Laurent Kabila, in 1998, when Rwandan troops were at the doorstep of Congo's capital Kinshasa.

In his statement, Kabila said: "We will forever remember the worthy son of Africa, who flew to the rescue of our country, then a victim of external aggression."

___

12 p.m.

China has called Zimbabwe's late Robert Mugabe a "prominent leader" who firmly defended the country's sovereignty.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Friday that China deeply mourns Mugabe's death. Geng said the former president opposed foreign interference and actively promoted China's relations with Zimbabwe and Africa at large.

Mugabe ended his 37-year rule with a forced resignation in 2017. The early promise of his leadership was eroded by economic turmoil, disputed elections and human rights violations.

His successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, confirmed Mugabe's death at 95 on Friday.

___

11:15

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that Mugabe died in Singapore in a statement sending condolences on behalf of the government and people of South Africa.

He called Mugabe Zimbabwe's first post-independence president and said: "Under President Mugabe's leadership, Zimbabwe's sustained and valiant struggle against colonialism inspired our own struggle against apartheid and built in us the hope that one day South Africa too would be free."

He also acknowledged Mugabe's role in "advancing regional solidarity, integration and development through Zimbabwe's participation in the Southern African Development Community."

___

10:00 a.m.

The Gleneagles Hospital in the wealthy southeast Asian city-state of Singapore, where former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has received treatment in recent years, sent a statement of condolence on his passing.

The hospital's parent company, Parkway Pantai, says in an emailed statement, "We are saddened by the news of the passing of Mr Robert Mugabe" and expresses its condolences to his family and loved ones.

It says it cannot give further information "out of respect for the privacy of Mr Mugabe and his family."

The hospital would not confirm that he was being treated there at the time of his death Friday.

___

8:50 a.m.

Robert Mugabe, the former leader of Zimbabwe forced to resign in 2017 after a 37-year rule whose early promise was eroded by economic turmoil, disputed elections and human rights violations, has died. He was 95.

His successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed Mugabe's death in a tweet Friday, mourning him as an "icon of liberation." He did not provide details.

"Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Mnangagwa said.

Mugabe, who took power after white minority rule ended in 1980, blamed Zimbabwe's economic problems on international sanctions and once said he wanted to rule for life.

But growing discontent about the southern African country's fractured leadership and other problems prompted a military intervention, impeachment proceedings by the parliament and large street demonstrations for his removal.