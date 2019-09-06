 

Norway warns of right-wing terror attack in coming year

 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Norway's domestic security agency is warning about the possibility of a terror attack from right-wing extremists "in the coming year."

In a statement Friday, the PST agency said it "now considers it possible that Norwegian right-wing extremists will try to carry out terrorist acts in the coming year."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The PST agency said its heightened assessment stemmed from the fact that several Norwegian right-wing extremists have recently expressed support for perpetrators behind attacks in New Zealand, the United States and the failed attack in the Norwegian capital Oslo last month. On Aug. 10, Philip Manshaus stormed an Oslo mosque with guns appeared before being overpowered.

The agency said "meeting places for Muslims and non-Western immigrants," political parties or persons, Jews and LGBT communities are "symbolic targets."

