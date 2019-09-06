Republican US senator: Washington and Moscow should engage
Updated 9/6/2019 12:55 PM
MOSCOW -- An American senator visiting Russia says he believes Moscow and Washington should maintain a dialogue regardless of who becomes U.S. president in the 2020 election.
Mike Lee, a member of President Donald Trump's Republican Party, met Friday with Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the foreign relations committee in the upper house of the Russian parliament.
The Utah senator told journalists after the meeting in Moscow that both countries are "at their best when they're fully engaged with each other" over their mutual interests.
He added: "I believe President Trump is going to be elected and I think he should be, but, regardless, our interests will remain strong."
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.