 

Police arrest 2 after drone flown over Michigan Stadium

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/5/2019 2:09 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Two people have been arrested for flying a drone over Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor during the Wolverine's football season opener against Middle Tennessee State.

The drone was reported about 10:17 p.m. Saturday. University Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton says Thursday that the individuals arrested are not students at the school.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The arrests were made after the report. The suspects face misdemeanor university ordinance and Federal Aviation Administration violations. Overton did not release their names and said in an email that both were released pending the authorization of warrants.

The case remains under investigation. Overton says there was no threat to the community.

Game spectator Richard Sheridan told The Detroit News that he saw the drone hover over the stadium's south end before flying away.

