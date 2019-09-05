 

Browns' Beckham not 100 percent heading into season opener

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is shown before an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, in Cleveland. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said wide receiver Odell Beckham is âready to goâ for the season opener against Tennessee after not playing in any exhibition games.

By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/5/2019 2:17 PM

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. says he's still not at full speed because of a hip injury.

Beckham, who came to Cleveland from the New York Giants in a blockbuster trade in March, was kept out of the four preseason games to manage the unspecified ailment. The three-time Pro Bowler said he's been "afraid to open up" and run as fast as he can to this point.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The 26-year-old said he's never had to deal with this kind of injury, and likened himself "to an extremely fast car with like a little alignment off." Beckham said he can still go hard "but it's dangerous."

Beckham has been undergoing daily treatment with the hope of being as close to 100 percent as possible for Sunday's opener against Tennessee.

On Thursday, the customized orange Rolls Royce that Beckham calls "Big Bertha" arrived at the team's facility.

