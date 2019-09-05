The Latest: High winds damage homes in South Carolina

Rains and wind pelt Charleston, S.C., early on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian enters the area. Hurricane Dorian has begun raking the Southeast U.S. seaboard, threatening to inundate low-lying coasts from Georgia to southwest Virginia with a dangerous storm surge after its deadly mauling of the Bahamas. Associated Press

Police close the bridge to Wrightsville Beach, N.C., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The island is under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Dorian nears. Associated Press

A customer walks out of The Tidal Market III convenience store in Wilmington, N.C, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Hurricane Dorian was expected to brush just off the coast of the area Associated Press

US Army National Guard Pvt. Christopher Zambuto, left, and Specialist Jermaris Hamilton assemble cots in a shelter for Hurricane Dorian evacuees inside the old Sears location at Northgate Mall, on Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019, in Durham, NC. (Casey Toth/The News & Observer via AP) Associated Press

Large waves crashed onto the beach of Tybee Island, Ga., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 as Hurricane Dorian moved closer to the Georgia coast. (Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News via AP) Associated Press

The sun sets over Lake Eustis in Tavares, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. By Wednesday, Hurricane Dorian was pushing northward a relatively safe distance off the Florida coastline with reduced but still-dangerous 110 mph (175 kph) winds. An estimated 3 million people in Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina were warned to clear out, and highways leading inland were turned into one-way evacuation routes. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Gordon and Dina Reynolds, with their 11-year-old granddaughter, Abby, sit on cots in the hall way of the North Myrtle Beach High School that is currently being used as a Red Cross evacuation shelter Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Weakened but still deadly, Hurricane Dorian crept up the Southeastern coast of the United States and millions were ordered to evacuate as forecasters said near-record levels of seawater and rain could inundate Georgia and the Carolinas. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP) Associated Press

Dora Corso sits with all her belongings in the hallway of the North Myrtle Beach High School in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019. Corso was evacuated from the beach front resort where she was living to the Red Cross shelter and has no plans for where to go after the storm passes. Residents of North Myrtle Beach are awaiting the arrival of Hurricane Dorian later today and through Thursday. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP) Associated Press

Justin Patterson, left, Heather Richardson, and Beth Sabia, all of Georgetown, sit at Buzz's Roost, a restaurant and bar on Winyah Bay in Georgetown, South Carolina Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Locals come to the bar open through hurricane weather. Last year customers waded through water to get to the open restaurant with a bar. (Ken Ruinard /The Independent-Mail via AP) Associated Press

Kate Ball, left, joins her friend Derrian Coupe, both of Georgetown, sit at Buzz's Roost, a restaurant and bar on Winyah Bay in Georgetown, South Carolina Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Locals come to the bar open through hurricane weather. Last year customers waded through water to get to the open restaurant with a bar. "I can't sit at home and do nothing," Coupe said. ((Ken Ruinard /The Independent-Mail via AP) Associated Press

Boats are removed from the water at Winters Yachts in Swansboro N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moves up the East coast on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Associated Press

Andrew Parker watches the latest on Hurricane Dorian from the bar at Huc-A-Poos pizza restaurant, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Tybee Island, Ga. Parker said he's been through eight hurricanes in his lifetime as a resident of Tybee. And like the others Parker said he plans on riding Dorian out at his home on the island. Associated Press

The destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen from the air, in Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The death toll from Hurricane Dorian has climbed to 20. Bahamian Health Minister Duane Sands released the figure Wednesday evening and warned that more fatalities were likely. Associated Press